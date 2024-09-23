Shares may extend rally on positive Asian cues

Asian markets traded higher on Monday, buoyed by continued optimism surrounding recent interest rate cuts. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) loosened monetary conditions by reducing its 14-day reverse repo rate. While this move provided a positive impetus, gains were tempered by the PBOC's recent decision to maintain its benchmark loan prime rate.

Regional trading activity was subdued due to a market holiday in Japan. However, Asian markets were building on strong gains from the previous week, following the Federal Reserve's interest rate cut and the initiation of an easing cycle. Investors were eagerly awaiting key economic indicators and statements from U.S. officials for further insights into the Fed's monetary policy path.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at a new record high on Friday, despite a mixed performance overall. The 30-stock Dow inched up 0.09%, for a new closing high of 42,063.36. The S&P 500 pulled back 0.19%, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.36%. Investors weighed potential risks to economic growth and priced in more aggressive rate cuts than indicated by the Fed's "dot plot" projections.

Domestic Market:

The headline equity indices settled at record high level on Friday, rising for the second day in a row. The Nifty settled above the 25,750 mark and Sensex closed above 84,500 mark. The S&P BSE Sensex climbed 1,359.51 points or 1.63% to 84,544.31. The Nifty 50 index advanced 375.15 points or 1.48% to 25,790.95.

