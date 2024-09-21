Piccadily Agro's single malt whisky brand 'Indri' now available at UK's Tesco stores

Piccadily Agro Industries announced that its globally acclaimed Indian single malt whisky brand, Indri, is now listed and available at premium Tesco supermarkets facilitated by independent spirits distributor, Mangrove Global.

Since joining the Mangrove portfolio earlier this year, Indri has experienced unrivalled success, further solidified by this partnership with one of the UK's leading supermarkets. Indri's Trini, a non-chill filtered Single Malt, is now available in 79 premium Tesco stores, expanding its reach to an even broader consumer base.

Indri is crafted at Piccadily Distillery, located in the quaint village of Indri, Haryana in India. The distillery houses six Scottish-style copper pot stills made in India, and the production process is distinctly Indian. The grain, 6 - row barley, is grown locally and has been cultivated in the area of Rajasthan for thousands of years. It differs from the grains traditionally used in Europe, offering a richer flavour. The sub-tropical climate of the region plays a crucial role, accelerating evaporation, maturing the whisky faster resulting in deeper, more complex flavours. Indri Trini is aged in three different casks, a 'three wood marriage' of ex-Bourbon, ex-French wine, and PX sherry casks, which imparts a fruity, sweet, and nutty flavour profile.

