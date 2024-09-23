Stock alert: Vodafone Idea, Adani Total Gas, Mankind Pharma, BHEL, Tata Steel,

Securities in F&O ban: Aarti Industries, Biocon, Chambal Fertiliser and Chemicals, Gujarat National fertilizers and Chemicals (GNFC), Granules India, LIC Housing Finance, National Aluminium, Oracle Financial Services, Punjab National Bank (PNB), RBL Bank, SAIL. Stocks to watch: Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Vodafone Idea has signed a $3.6 billion deal with Nokia, Ericsson and Samsung for the supply of network equipment over a period of three years. This is the first step in the companys Rs 55,000-crore capex plan. Adani Total Gas secured funding of $375 million from international lenders to expand its capacity its city gas distribution network.

Mankind Pharma's board approved to raise funds aggregating to Rs 10,000 crore through non convertible debentures (NCDs) and commercial papers (CPs) on private placement basis.

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) has received an order worth over Rs 6,100 crore from NTPC to set up supercritical thermal power project in Chhattisgarh.

Aarti Drugs announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) inspected its active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing facility located in MIDC, Tarapur, Maharashtra and closed the inspection with seven observations.

Tata Steel has successfully commissioned Phase II of blast furnace located at Kalinganagar, Odisha.

HDFC Bank said that the board of its subsidiary HDB Financial Services has approved an initial public offering of equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each. The IPO would comprise of a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 2,500 crore and an offer for sale of equity shares by existing and eligible shareholders of HDB Financial, who may offer to tender their equity shares.

JM Financial board approved appointment of Vishal Kampani as vice chairman and managing director (MD) for 5 years effective from 1 October 2024 and approved re-appointment of AD Patel as MD for 3 years effective from 1 October 2024.

