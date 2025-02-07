Mazagon Dock gains as PAT climb 29% YoY to Rs 807 cr in Q3 FY25

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders added 1.80% to Rs 2,237.15 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 28.75% to Rs 807.04 crore on a 33.06% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 3,143.62 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 1,062.57 crore in the third quarter of FY25, registering a growth of 35.14% on a YoY basis.

Total expenses were at Rs 2,367.49 crore in the December 2024 quarter, up 28.32% YoY. The cost of materials consumed was at Rs 973.3 crore (up 1.41% YoY), while power and fuel expenses stood at Rs 4.86 crore (up 9.70% YoY) during the period under review.

EBITDA soared 36.63% YoY to Rs 1,104 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024. Operating margin improved to 25% in Q3 FY25, compared with 22% registered in Q3 FY24.

The shipbuilding companys total order book stood at Rs 34,787 crore as on 31 December 2024.

On a nine-month basis, the companys net profit spiked 63.91% to Rs 2,088.22 crore on a 29.77% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 8,257.47 crore in 9M FY25 over 9M FY24.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders is principally engaged in building and repairing ships, submarines, various types of vessels, and related engineering products for its customers.

