Bikaji Foods slides as Q3 PAT drops 39% YoY to Rs 29 cr

Bikaji Foods International tumbled 10.43% to Rs 656 after the company's consolidated net profit fell 38.7% to Rs 28.57 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 46.62 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

However, total revenue from operations grew by 14.5% year on year (YoY) to Rs 714.90 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Volume growth was at 3% YoY in the third quarter of FY25.

Profit before tax declined 38.1% to Rs 38.52 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 62.18 crore recorded in Q3 FY24.

EBITDA for Q3 FY25 decreased by 26% to Rs 55.5 crore, compared to Rs 75 crore in Q3 FY24. The EBITDA margin also saw a decline, dropping to 7.8% in Q3 FY25 from 12% in Q3 FY24. This decrease was primarily due to strong inflationary pressures and unfavorable raw material prices.

The company's revenue from ethnic snacks grew by 10.5% year-on-year (YoY), accounting for 62.1% of total revenue. Revenue from packaged sweets increased by 11.2% YoY, contributing 18.1% to overall revenue. Revenue from western snacks remained flat, making up 6.8% of total revenue, while revenue from papad rose by 9.6% YoY, representing 6% of overall revenue during the period under review.

On nine-month basis, the company's consolidated net profit increased 4.6% to Rs 156.28 crore in 9M FY25, compared to Rs 149.46 crore recorded in 9M FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 14.2% YoY to Rs 1,956.52 crore in 9M FY25.

Deepak Agarwal, managing director, Bikaji Foods International, said, We are pleased to announce that our company has delivered resilient performance across all categories, despite facing significant inflationary pressures and weak demand sentiments in the market. The traditional snacks category has been a major contributor, accounting for 62% of our total revenue, followed by the packaged sweets category, which contributed 18%. Regarding commodity prices, we continue to experience year-on-year inflation in key inputs such as edible oil, potatoes, packaging material and other essential commodities.

To offset these rising costs, we have implemented selective price increases. While urban consumption showed signs of moderation, we have observed a noticeable uptick in rural demand. We remain optimistic that urban demand will return to its usual pace soon.

Bikaji Foods International is the third largest ethnic snacks company in India with an international footprint, selling Indian snacks and sweets, and is among the fastest-growing companies in the Indian organised snacks market.

