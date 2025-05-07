Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd Spurts 2.9%

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd has added 31.71% over last one month compared to 5.94% gain in BSE PSU index and 10.13% rise in the SENSEX

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd rose 2.9% today to trade at Rs 3054.65. The BSE PSU index is up 0.34% to quote at 18349.64. The index is up 5.94 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd increased 2.08% and Union Bank of India added 1.69% on the day. The BSE PSU index went down 5.2 % over last one year compared to the 9.57% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd has added 31.71% over last one month compared to 5.94% gain in BSE PSU index and 10.13% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 16761 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 4.27 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 3170 on 02 May 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1046 on 13 May 2024.

