Stock Alert: Paytm, Radico Khaitan, HPCL, Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Mahanagar Gas

Central Depository Services Limited (CDSL), RBL Bank, Manappuram Finance shares are banned from F&O trading on 7 May 2025.

Upcoming Results :

Coal India, Apcotex Industries, APL Apollo Tubes, Blue Star, Car Trade Tech, Craftsman Automation, Dabur India, Housing & Urban Development Corporation, Lloyds Engineering Works, Man Industries (India), MRF, Route Mobile, Sapphire Foods India, Sonata Software will declare their result later today.

Stocks to Watch:

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) reported a 26.1% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 3415.44 crore despite of a 4.4% decline in net sales to Rs 1,09,074.75 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

One97 Communication (Paytm) reported net loss of Rs 539.80 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with net loss of Rs 549.60 crore in Q4 FY24. Net sales declined 15.7% YoY to Rs 1,911.50 crore in Q4 FY25.

Radico Khaitans consolidated net profit jumped 70.8% to Rs 92.07 crore on 20.9% increase in net sales to Rs 1,304.08 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

BSEs consolidated net profit surged to Rs 494.42 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 107.04 crore in Q4 FY24. Net sales increased 74.9% YoY to Rs 846.64 crore during the quarter ended 31st March 2025.

Mahanagar Gas reported a 5.2% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 247.04 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 260.58 crore in Q4 FY24. Net sales stood at Rs 1964.38 crore during the quarter, up 21.8% YoY.

