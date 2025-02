Medi Assist Healthcare Services consolidated net profit rises 43.98% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.04% to Rs 185.97 crore

Net profit of Medi Assist Healthcare Services rose 43.98% to Rs 29.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 20.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 12.04% to Rs 185.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 165.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.185.97165.9821.3420.4341.6336.7527.2125.7129.5320.51

Powered by Capital Market - Live News