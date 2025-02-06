Veedol Corporation consolidated net profit rises 11.20% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.83% to Rs 482.42 crore

Net profit of Veedol Corporation rose 11.20% to Rs 37.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 33.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 2.83% to Rs 482.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 496.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.482.42496.457.908.3850.4448.4843.5244.6137.3433.58

