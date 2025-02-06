Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Veedol Corporation consolidated net profit rises 11.20% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 9:10 AM IST
Sales decline 2.83% to Rs 482.42 crore

Net profit of Veedol Corporation rose 11.20% to Rs 37.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 33.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 2.83% to Rs 482.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 496.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales482.42496.45 -3 OPM %7.908.38 -PBDT50.4448.48 4 PBT43.5244.61 -2 NP37.3433.58 11

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 7:29 AM IST

