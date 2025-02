CMS Info Systems consolidated net profit rises 7.02% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.14% to Rs 581.49 crore

Net profit of CMS Info Systems rose 7.02% to Rs 93.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 87.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 0.14% to Rs 581.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 582.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.581.49582.3027.4225.90166.46154.70125.42116.9793.1987.08

