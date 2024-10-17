Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Media and Entertainment sector poised to hit Rs 3.08 trillion by 2026

Image
Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Anil Kumar Lahoti, Chairman, TRAI has highlighted significant growth trajectory of M&E sector in India, which is projected to reach Rs 3.08 trillion by 2026, driven by the rapid expansion of new media platforms. He emphasized the transformative power of immersive technologies, which provides more engaging and interactive experience. He highlighted that Direct-to-Mobile (D2M) broadcasting is emerging as an alternative content delivery technology allowing simultaneous broadcasting even without Internet. Additionally, he stressed upon the benefits of digital radio, especially in areas lacking television connections and reiterated TRAI's commitment to provide forward-looking recommendations and regulations that protect consumer interests, ensuring level playing field for service providers and promoting overall growth of broadcasting sector. TRAI has recently provided its recommendations for the formulation of National Broadcasting Policy.

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 12:25 PM IST

