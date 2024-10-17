Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Dhani Services Ltd, Mphasis Ltd, Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd and Patel Engineering Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 October 2024. Dhani Services Ltd, Mphasis Ltd, Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd and Patel Engineering Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 October 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd spiked 7.29% to Rs 1215 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.6 lakh shares in the past one month.

Dhani Services Ltd soared 6.62% to Rs 67.63. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.27 lakh shares in the past one month.

Mphasis Ltd surged 5.92% to Rs 3082.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 44182 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16397 shares in the past one month.

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd exploded 5.11% to Rs 249.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.2 lakh shares in the past one month.

Patel Engineering Ltd advanced 4.98% to Rs 57.12. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.33 lakh shares in the past one month.

