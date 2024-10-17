Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image
Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 12:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Dhani Services Ltd, Mphasis Ltd, Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd and Patel Engineering Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 October 2024.

Dhani Services Ltd, Mphasis Ltd, Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd and Patel Engineering Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 October 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd spiked 7.29% to Rs 1215 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.6 lakh shares in the past one month.

Dhani Services Ltd soared 6.62% to Rs 67.63. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.27 lakh shares in the past one month.

Mphasis Ltd surged 5.92% to Rs 3082.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 44182 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16397 shares in the past one month.

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd exploded 5.11% to Rs 249.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.2 lakh shares in the past one month.

Patel Engineering Ltd advanced 4.98% to Rs 57.12. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.33 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE news updates: Supreme Court upholds constitutional validity of Section 6A of Citizenship Act

Women's T20 WC Semi-final: AUS-W vs SA-W live time, playing 11, streaming

How Bengaluru's sub-air system enabled IND vs NZ first Test despite rain

Jagsonpal Pharma up 7% as co to consider Q2 results, stock-split on Oct 23

Haldiram Snacks' promoters revise stake sale plans, look to offload 10-15%

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story