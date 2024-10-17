Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Board of Nestle India approves appointment of Manish Tiwary as MD

Board of Nestle India approves appointment of Manish Tiwary as MD

Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
At meeting held on 17 October 2024

The Board of Nestle India at its meeting held on 17 October 2024 has approved the appointment of Manish Tiwary as Non-retiring Director and Managing Director (Key Managerial Personnel) of the Company w.e.f. 1 August 2025 for a term of five consecutive years, subject to approval of the shareholders.

To ensure a smooth transition due to Suresh Narayanan's retirement as Chairman and Managing Director of the Company on 31 July 2025, the Board of Directors has decided that Manish Tiwary will commence his role at NestlIndia as Managing Director (Designate) starting 1 February 2025, taking on full responsibilities as Managing Director w.e.f. 1 August 2025.

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 12:10 PM IST

