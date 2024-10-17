Trident Texofab Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

K&R Rail Engineering Ltd, Banaras Beads Ltd, Weizmann Ltd and Asian Hotels (East) Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 October 2024. K&R Rail Engineering Ltd, Banaras Beads Ltd, Weizmann Ltd and Asian Hotels (East) Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 October 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Trident Texofab Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 74.89 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.01 lakh shares in the past one month.

K&R Rail Engineering Ltd spiked 16.16% to Rs 432.8. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.05 lakh shares in the past one month.

Banaras Beads Ltd soared 15.29% to Rs 127.45. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 66663 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11121 shares in the past one month.

Weizmann Ltd added 9.37% to Rs 138.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5025 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11309 shares in the past one month.

Asian Hotels (East) Ltd gained 9.31% to Rs 189. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 41337 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12102 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News