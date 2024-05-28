Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mega Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Mega Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 54.67% to Rs 1.16 crore

Net profit of Mega Corporation reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 54.67% to Rs 1.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.04% to Rs 0.26 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.82% to Rs 3.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.160.75 55 3.833.17 21 OPM %68.1030.67 -75.2071.92 - PBDT0.40-0.13 LP 0.940.67 40 PBT0.30-0.23 LP 0.540.30 80 NP0.02-0.34 LP 0.260.23 13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Mega Corporation standalone net profit declines 46.15% in the December 2023 quarter

Mega Nirman &amp; Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Mega Fin (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Pluxee launches mega prize &amp; discount extravaganza Summer Carnival

Celebrating Motherhood: MSocial's Second Mega Event Strikes a Chord with Moms Across the Region

Stock alert: LIC, HPCL, Adani Energy, NMDC, NALCO

US Market closed for Memorial Day holiday on Monday

Asian Paints' Singapore arm inks pact to acquire 24.3% stake in SCB

Indices may see flat opening

Sunshine Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 48.12 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 28 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story