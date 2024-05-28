Home / Markets / Capital Market News / US Market closed for Memorial Day holiday on Monday

US Market closed for Memorial Day holiday on Monday

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
US stock market closed on Monday, 27 May 2024, for Memorial Day holiday.

European and Asian stocks were marginal higher on Monday, 27 May 2024, on caution ahead of key inflation data from the U.S., Europe, Japan, and Australia this week for clarity on the global interest rate outlook.

US stock market finished choppy session slightly higher on Friday, 24 May 2024, as a positive reaction to earnings news from Nvidia (NVDA) was overshadowed by lingering concerns about the outlook for interest rates. At closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average index advanced 4.33 points, or 0.01%, to 39,069.59. The S&P500 index added 36.88 points, or 0.7%, to 5,304.72. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index increased by 184.76 points, or 1.1%, to 16,920.79. For the week, the Nasdaq shot up by 1.4%, the S&P 500 was nearly unchanged and the Dow tumbled by 2.3%.

First Published: May 28 2024 | 8:34 AM IST

