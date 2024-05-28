Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sunshine Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 48.12 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sunshine Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 48.12 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 23.35% to Rs 1.97 crore

Net Loss of Sunshine Capital reported to Rs 48.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 23.35% to Rs 1.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 47.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 1.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 861.53% to Rs 74.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.972.57 -23 74.237.72 862 OPM %13.71-73.15 -1.5927.07 - PBDT0.27-1.88 LP 1.182.09 -44 PBT0.13-2.01 LP 1.041.96 -47 NP-48.12-2.18 -2107 -47.211.79 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Sunshine Capital standalone net profit declines 67.27% in the December 2023 quarter

Market reverses losses; Metal shares shine

Karnataka Bank concludes Rs 600 cr QIP of equity shares

ITC, Aditya Birla Capital, SpiceJet may see action

Karnataka Bank gains on completing Rs 600-cr QIP issue

Stock alert: LIC, HPCL, Adani Energy, NMDC, NALCO

US Market closed for Memorial Day holiday on Monday

Asian Paints' Singapore arm inks pact to acquire 24.3% stake in SCB

Indices may see flat opening

Mega Fin (India) standalone net profit rises 10.53% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 28 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story