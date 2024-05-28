Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mega Fin (India) standalone net profit rises 10.53% in the March 2024 quarter

Mega Fin (India) standalone net profit rises 10.53% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales rise 8.00% to Rs 0.27 crore

Net profit of Mega Fin (India) rose 10.53% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.00% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 13.33% to Rs 0.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.00% to Rs 0.27 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.270.25 8 0.270.25 8 OPM %96.3076.00 -70.3752.00 - PBDT0.260.19 37 0.190.15 27 PBT0.260.19 37 0.190.15 27 NP0.210.19 11 0.130.15 -13

First Published: May 28 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

