Mega Fin (India) standalone net profit rises 10.53% in the March 2024 quarter

Net profit of Mega Fin (India) rose 10.53% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.00% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 13.33% to Rs 0.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.00% to Rs 0.27 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

