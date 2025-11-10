Megastar Foods standalone net profit rises 48.75% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 53.30% to Rs 137.97 crore

Net profit of Megastar Foods rose 48.75% to Rs 2.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 53.30% to Rs 137.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 90.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.137.9790.006.635.015.732.993.492.122.381.60

