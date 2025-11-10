Krishna Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.28 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 66.67% to Rs 0.04 crore

Net Loss of Krishna Ventures reported to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 66.67% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.040.12-575.00-191.67-0.23-0.22-0.27-0.26-0.28-0.27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News