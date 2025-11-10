Juniper Hotels reports standalone net profit of Rs 23.30 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.79% to Rs 201.39 crore

Net profit of Juniper Hotels reported to Rs 23.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 19.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 8.79% to Rs 201.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 185.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.201.39185.1237.9930.6454.9444.3131.1422.9623.30-19.39

