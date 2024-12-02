Meghna Infracon jumps on launching residential project

Meghna Infracon Infrastructure jumps 5% to Rs 715.65 on launching residential project "RIVIERA" in Goregaon West, Mumbai.

This project marks Meghna Infracon's foray into the premium luxury real estate segment in Mumbai. Situated in a prime location in Goregaon (West), "RIVIERA" offers connectivity to nearby schools, colleges, hospitals, railway stations, and entertainment hubs.

The project has a total construction area of approximately 30,000 sq ft project with an estimated sales potential of Rs 22 crore.

The project is being executed by Meghna Aakar Constructions, a subsidiary entity of the company, in which it holds a 95% stake.

Meghna Infracon Infrastructure is a Mumbai-based real estate developer. It specializes in residential projects, known for quality construction and timely delivery.

Standalone net profit of Meghna Infracon Infrastructure slumped 84.62% to Rs 0.30 crore in Q2 September 2024 over Q2 September 2023. No sales were reported in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 21.43 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

