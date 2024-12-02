RVNL gains on bagging order worth Rs 643 cr from PSPCL

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) added 1.56% to Rs 442.60 after the company announced that it has emerged as the lowest bidder for a distribution infrastructure development project worth Rs 642.56 crore from Punjab State Power Corporation (PSPCL).

The project involves the development of distribution infrastructure for Package-3 in the central zone for execution of HT/LT infrastructure loss reduction works under the reforms-based and results-linked revamped distribution sector scheme (RDSS) in Punjab.

The total project cost is estimated at Rs 642.56 crore and it will be executed within 24 months.

Rail Vikas Nigam is in the business of executing all types of railway projects, including new lines, doubling, gauge conversion, railway electrification, metro projects, workshops, major bridges, construction of cable-stayed bridges, institution buildings, etc.

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) reported a 27.26% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 286.89 crore on a 1.20% slide in revenue from operations to Rs 4,854.95 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

