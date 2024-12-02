Lemon Tree Hotels signs properties in Varanasi and Mussoorie

Lemon Tree Hotels announced that it has signed license agreements viz Lemon Tree Hotel in Mussoorie and Lemon Tree Hotel, Varanasi.

Both properties shall be managed by Carnation Hotels, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lemon Tree Hotels. The hotel in Mussoorie is expected to open in FY26 and the Varanasi one will become operational by FY28.

This hotel will feature 47 well-appointed rooms, a restaurant, a rooftop lounge, a banquet, a meeting room, a swimming pool, a fitness center, and other public areas. The hotel is also well connected by road, making it accessible by both public and private transport.

Vilas Pawar, CEO-managed & franchise business, Lemon Tree Hotels, said, "We are thrilled to announce two signings that expand our presence in neighbouring states. While Uttarakhand has nine operational and six upcoming properties, Uttar Pradesh has seven operational and eight upcoming hotels across the state. The signings testify to our dedication to providing exceptional hospitality and unforgettable experiences in two of Indias most vibrant destinations.

Lemon Tree Hotels its principal activities are to carry out the business of developing, owning, acquiring, operating, managing, renovating, and promoting hotels, motels, resorts, restaurants, etc. under the brand names Lemon Tree Hotel, Lemon Tree Premier, Red Fox Hotel, Aurika, Keys Select, Keys Prima, and Keys Lite.

Shares of Lemon Tree Hotels rose 0.65% to Rs 131.45 on the BSE.

