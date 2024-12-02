TVS Motor total sales rise 10% YoY in Nov'24

The two-wheeler maker's total sales jumped 10.16% to 401,250 units in November 2024 as against 364,231 units sold in the month of November 2023.

Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 11.47%, with sales increasing from 352,103 units in November 2023 to 392,473 units in November 2024.

Domestic two-wheeler sales stood at 305,323 units in November 2024, up 6.38% from 287,017 units sold in November 2023.

Motorcycle sales were at 180,247 units in November 2024, registering a growth of 4.29% as compared with Rs 172,836 units in November 2023. Scooter registered a growth of 21.94%, with sales increasing from 135,749 units in November 2023 to 165,535 units in November 2024.

Electric vehicle (EV) sales surged by 56.67% YoY, with the number of units sold increasing to 26,292 in November 2024 from 16,782 in November 2023.

The company's total exports registered a growth of 24.67%, with sales increasing from 75,203 units in November 2023 to 93,755 units in November 2024.

The companys two-wheeler exports registered sales of 87,150 units in November 2024, up 33.9% YoY.

TVS Motor Company is a reputed two- and three-wheeler manufacturer globally. It has four manufacturing facilities in Hosur, Mysuru, and Nalagarh in India and Karawang in Indonesia. TVS Motor's group company Norton Motorcycles, based in the United Kingdom, is one of the most emotive motorcycle brands in the world. Its subsidiaries in the personal e-mobility space, Swiss E-Mobility Group (SEMG) and EGO Movement, have a leading position in the e-bike market in Switzerland.

TVS Motor Company reported a 23.49% increase in standalone net profit to Rs 662.62 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared to Rs 536.55 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations rose 13.30% YoY to Rs 9,228.24 crore in the September 2024 quarter.

Shares of TVS Motor Company rose 0.99% to Rs 2,460 on the BSE.

