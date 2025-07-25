Menon Bearings consolidated net profit rises 36.85% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.50% to Rs 67.21 crore

Net profit of Menon Bearings rose 36.85% to Rs 8.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 16.50% to Rs 67.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 57.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.67.2157.6919.2118.5013.3610.4911.068.238.436.16

