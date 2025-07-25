Cipla consolidated net profit rises 10.19% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.20% to Rs 6837.04 crore

Net profit of Cipla rose 10.19% to Rs 1297.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1177.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 3.20% to Rs 6837.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6624.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.6837.046624.8626.0125.902022.651858.041769.931611.361297.621177.64

