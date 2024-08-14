Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Mercury EV-Tech standalone net profit declines 47.30% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 1:53 PM IST
Net profit of Mercury EV-Tech declined 47.30% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 59.37% to Rs 2.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2.586.35 -59 OPM %28.6814.96 -PBDT0.670.94 -29 PBT0.530.90 -41 NP0.390.74 -47

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

