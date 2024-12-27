Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Metal shares fall

Metal shares fall

Image
Last Updated : Dec 27 2024 | 2:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Metal stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Metal index falling 191.99 points or 0.65% at 29360.49 at 13:12 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Metal index, NMDC Ltd (down 1.99%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 1.52%),National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 1.47%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 1.26%),Vedanta Ltd (down 1.18%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Coal India Ltd (down 1.03%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 0.98%), Tata Steel Ltd (down 0.78%), and JSW Steel Ltd (down 0.24%).

On the other hand, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 1.13%), Jindal Stainless Ltd (up 0.63%), and Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 0.39%) moved up.

At 13:12 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 117.35 or 0.21% at 55010.56.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 8.81 points or 0.06% at 15915.78.

The Nifty 50 index was up 99.05 points or 0.42% at 23849.25.

Also Read

LIVE news: Abdul Rehman Makki, deputy chief of Lashkar-e-Taiba and 26/11 plotter, dies

IND vs AUS: Sundar says team is positive and ready for fightback

Akasa Air's 2025 sale: All-inclusive fares from Rs 1599 for domestic routes

Year 2025 to transform coal sector with first exchange, gasification & more

Recovery in markets, focus on key products boost export prospects for 2025

The BSE Sensex index was up 300.14 points or 0.38% at 78772.62.

On BSE,1996 shares were trading in green, 1902 were trading in red and 138 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Dish TV India Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Biocon Ltd up for third consecutive session

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd soars 2.41%, Gains for third straight session

Adani Enterprises Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Bajaj Auto Ltd soars 1.46%, rises for third straight session

First Published: Dec 27 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story