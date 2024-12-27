Metal shares fall

Metal stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Metal index falling 191.99 points or 0.65% at 29360.49 at 13:12 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Metal index, NMDC Ltd (down 1.99%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 1.52%),National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 1.47%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 1.26%),Vedanta Ltd (down 1.18%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Coal India Ltd (down 1.03%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 0.98%), Tata Steel Ltd (down 0.78%), and JSW Steel Ltd (down 0.24%).

On the other hand, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 1.13%), Jindal Stainless Ltd (up 0.63%), and Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 0.39%) moved up.

At 13:12 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 117.35 or 0.21% at 55010.56.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 8.81 points or 0.06% at 15915.78.

The Nifty 50 index was up 99.05 points or 0.42% at 23849.25.

The BSE Sensex index was up 300.14 points or 0.38% at 78772.62.

On BSE,1996 shares were trading in green, 1902 were trading in red and 138 were unchanged.

