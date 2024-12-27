Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd soars 2.41%, Gains for third straight session

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 1387.8, up 2.41% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 18.44% in last one year as compared to a 9.51% gain in NIFTY and a 36.31% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has added around 5.77% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22712.55, up 1.19% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 21.03 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 26.64 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 23.51 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

