Bajaj Auto Ltd soars 1.46%, rises for third straight session

Bajaj Auto Ltd is quoting at Rs 9008.05, up 1.46% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 34.38% in last one year as compared to a 9.51% gain in NIFTY and a 25.88% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

Bajaj Auto Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 9008.05, up 1.46% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.42% on the day, quoting at 23849.94921875. The Sensex is at 78785.09, up 0.4%. Bajaj Auto Ltd has dropped around 0.06% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bajaj Auto Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.16% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22876.1, up 1.3% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.82 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.74 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 9080, up 1.78% on the day. Bajaj Auto Ltd is up 34.38% in last one year as compared to a 9.51% gain in NIFTY and a 25.88% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 30.3 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News