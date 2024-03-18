Metal shares gain

Metal stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index rising 94.06 points or 0.35% at 26629.76 at 09:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Tata Steel Ltd (up 1.73%), JSW Steel Ltd (up 1.54%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 1.36%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 0.81%),Coal India Ltd (up 0.57%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were NMDC Ltd (up 0.43%), and APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 0.13%).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

On the other hand, Jindal Stainless Ltd (down 1.89%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 0.58%), and Vedanta Ltd (down 0.3%) moved lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 166.75 or 0.23% at 72476.68.

The Nifty 50 index was down 59.45 points or 0.27% at 21963.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 98.65 points or 0.23% at 41914.1.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 56.24 points or 0.43% at 12943.

On BSE,1756 shares were trading in green, 1390 were trading in red and 135 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News