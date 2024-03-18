Dr Lal PathLabs appoints Shanka Banerjee as CEO

Dr Lal PathLabs said that its board of directors has approved the re-designation of Shankha Banerjee by appointing him as chief executive officer (CEO) with effect from 21 May 2024.

Banerjee is an alumnus of Delhi College of Engineering and SP Jain Institute of Management & Research, Mumbai. He has also done BP Sales and Marketing Leadership Development Course at Kellogs, USA.

He joined Dr Lal PathLabs in July, 2014 as chief operating officer-Region II. Thereafter, he got promoted as chief growth officer and then moved to chief operating officer. Presently, he is serving as chief executive officer-associates/group companies.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

He worked for Castrol India & BP Lubricants for 14 years and went on to become global market space manager. Later he joined Pidilite Industries as president sales & marketing, Middle East & Africa.

Dr. Lal PathLabs is a provider of diagnostic and related healthcare tests and services in India. The company offer patients and healthcare providers a broad range of diagnostic and related healthcare tests and services for use in core testing, patient diagnosis and the prevention, monitoring and treatment of disease and other health conditions. As on 31 March 2023, the company has 277 clinical laboratories, 5,102 patient service centers (PSCs) and 10,938 pick-up points (PUPs).

The company reported a 53.98% surge in consolidated net profit of Rs 81.3 crore on 10.11% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 538.9 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

The scrip declined 1.44% to end at Rs 2020.45 on Friday, 15 March 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News