Metal shares gain

Metal stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Metal index rising 332.6 points or 1.13% at 29761.39 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Metal index, National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 6.78%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 3.56%),Vedanta Ltd (up 2.73%),NMDC Ltd (up 1.03%),Tata Steel Ltd (up 0.76%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Coal India Ltd (up 0.76%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 0.21%), and Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 0.09%).

On the other hand, Jindal Stainless Ltd (down 0.75%), APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 0.27%), and JSW Steel Ltd (down 0.21%) moved lower.

At 09:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 784.81 or 1.5% at 51597.17.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 133.74 points or 0.88% at 15112.32.

The Nifty 50 index was down 164.35 points or 0.7% at 23368.35.

The BSE Sensex index was down 496.58 points or 0.64% at 77083.73.

On BSE,1172 shares were trading in green, 2115 were trading in red and 142 were unchanged.

