Newgen Software Technologies Ltd Slips 5.09%

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd has lost 6.98% over last one month compared to 1.55% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 4.42% drop in the SENSEX

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd fell 5.09% today to trade at Rs 1171.05. The BSE Information Technology index is down 0.82% to quote at 41735.51. The index is down 1.55 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, AXISCADES Technologies Ltd decreased 3.02% and Infosys Ltd lost 1.98% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went up 27.17 % over last one year compared to the 18% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd has lost 6.98% over last one month compared to 1.55% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 4.42% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2250 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 19070 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1547.2 on 26 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 584.5 on 15 Nov 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News