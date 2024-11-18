Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Sobha Ltd Spurts 3.52%, BSE Realty index Rises 1.64%

Last Updated : Nov 18 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Sobha Ltd rose 3.52% today to trade at Rs 1586.05. The BSE Realty index is up 1.64% to quote at 7517.67. The index is down 8.19 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Brigade Enterprises Ltd increased 2.83% and Phoenix Mills Ltd added 2.66% on the day. The BSE Realty index went up 36.93 % over last one year compared to the 18.34% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Sobha Ltd has lost 8.95% over last one month compared to 8.19% fall in BSE Realty index and 4.14% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 687 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 7056 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2178.74 on 18 Jun 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 818.73 on 15 Nov 2023.

First Published: Nov 18 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

