Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Metal stocks edge higher

Metal stocks edge higher

Last Updated : Mar 21 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Metal stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Metal index increasing 650.13 points or 2.42% at 27553.66 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 4.21%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 3.85%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 2.8%),Tata Steel Ltd (up 2.71%),Coal India Ltd (up 2.29%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were JSW Steel Ltd (up 2.17%), Vedanta Ltd (up 1.89%), NMDC Ltd (up 0.51%), and APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 0.49%).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

On the other hand, Jindal Stainless Ltd (down 0.07%), turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 570 or 0.79% at 72671.69.

The Nifty 50 index was up 169.85 points or 0.78% at 22008.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 691.95 points or 1.67% at 42179.09.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 190.91 points or 1.49% at 12991.91.

On BSE,2547 shares were trading in green, 470 were trading in red and 95 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Metal shares rise

Metal stocks edge higher

Metal stocks edge higher

Metal shares gain

Metal stocks rise

GE Power gains after bagging purchase orders from BALCO, NPCIL

Market drifts higher in early trade; Nifty above 22,000 level

Steel Authority of India Ltd Spikes 4.29%, S&amp;P BSE Metal index Rises 2.1%

Castrol India teams up with Mumbai Indians as 'Official Performance Partner'

Pritish Nandy Communications produces new Amazon Original series 'Ziddi Girls'

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Mar 21 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story