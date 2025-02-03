Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Minaxi Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.45 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 03 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales decline 21.69% to Rs 5.92 crore

Net Loss of Minaxi Textiles reported to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 21.69% to Rs 5.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 7.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales5.927.56 -22 OPM %-1.18-23.68 -PBDT-0.47-2.20 79 PBT-0.60-2.35 74 NP-0.45-1.76 74

First Published: Feb 03 2025 | 7:43 AM IST

