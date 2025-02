Odyssey Technologies standalone net profit rises 51.16% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.26% to Rs 7.25 crore

Net profit of Odyssey Technologies rose 51.16% to Rs 1.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 15.26% to Rs 7.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 6.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.7.256.2920.8318.282.261.731.751.151.300.86

