Sunflag Iron & Steel Company standalone net profit rises 11.28% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Sunflag Iron & Steel Company rose 11.28% to Rs 45.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 40.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.39% to Rs 972.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 865.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.972.99865.7410.3811.3886.3881.6259.3755.6245.5740.95

