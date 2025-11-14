Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sunflag Iron & Steel Company standalone net profit rises 11.28% in the September 2025 quarter

Sunflag Iron & Steel Company standalone net profit rises 11.28% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
Sales rise 12.39% to Rs 972.99 crore

Net profit of Sunflag Iron & Steel Company rose 11.28% to Rs 45.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 40.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.39% to Rs 972.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 865.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales972.99865.74 12 OPM %10.3811.38 -PBDT86.3881.62 6 PBT59.3755.62 7 NP45.5740.95 11

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 5:22 PM IST

