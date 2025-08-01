Ministry of Coal says seven blocks successfully auctioned in 12th round of commercial auctions

The Ministry of Coal had launched the 12th round of coal block auctions for commercial mining on March 27, 2025. In the forward auctions, held from July 28 to July 31, 2025, a total of seven coal blocks has been successfully auctioned, comprising three fully explored and four partially explored coal blocks. These seven blocks hold a combined geological reserve of approximately 1,761.49 million tonnes. The cumulative Peak Rated Capacity (PRC) of these blocks stands at 5.25 MTPA (excluding partially explored coal blocks).

