Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pound slumps to two and half month low against dollar; GBPINR slide below 116 mark

Pound slumps to two and half month low against dollar; GBPINR slide below 116 mark

Image
Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

UK pound slumped to a fresh two and half month low against the dollar on Friday as greenback extends upside amid reducing bets of a near term interest rate cut by the US Fed. The US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index report suggested that price pressures would increase in the second half of 2025 and delay the US Fed interest rate cuts. PCE inflation accelerated to 2.6% on year, outrunning the expected hold at 2.5%. Market sentiments also remained cautious after US President Donald Trump imposed higher tariff rates on US trading partners set to go into effect on August 1. Investors now shift their focus toward the US nonfarm payrolls, due later in the day. The dollar index that measures the greenback against a basket of currencies currently stands at 99.93 after having hit the 100 mark, during intraday moves. On the domestic docket, business activity in the UK manufacturing sector contracted more than previously thought, according to the final release of the S&P Global PMI reading, which was revised down to 48.0 from the previously estimated 48.2 reading. GBPUSD is currently trading lower by nearly half a percent on the day at $1.3167. Meanwhile, on the NSE, GBPINR fell 0.65% at 115.40.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nifty settles below 24,600 level; broader mkt underperforms; pharma shares tumble

Nifty slides below 24,650; oil & gas shares decline

RBI says non-food bank credit rises 10.2%

Mahindra & Mahindra sells 28,708 tractors in July 2025

Indian Oil Corporation announces change in directorate

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 4:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story