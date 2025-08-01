Mahindra & Mahindra sells 28,708 tractors in July 2025

The company's domestic tractors sales rose 5% to 26,990 units while exports rose 6% to 1,718 units during the month.
Commenting on the performance, Veejay Nakra, President Farm Equipment Business, Mahindra & Mahindra said, We have sold 26,990 tractors in the domestic market during the month of July 2025, a growth of 5% over last year. This performance was driven by sustained land preparation activities, supported by robust cash flows in rural markets following the conclusion of Rabi crop harvesting. Additionally, the normal progression of monsoon across most regions further contributed to good demand during the onset of sowing for the Kharif season. In the exports market, we have sold 1,718 tractors, a growth of 6% over last year.
