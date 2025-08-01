Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahindra & Mahindra sells 28,708 tractors in July 2025

Mahindra & Mahindra sells 28,708 tractors in July 2025

Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
Mahindra & Mahindra sold 28,708 tractors in month of July 2025 compared to 27,209 units in July 2024, recording a growth of 6%.

The company's domestic tractors sales rose 5% to 26,990 units while exports rose 6% to 1,718 units during the month.

Commenting on the performance, Veejay Nakra, President Farm Equipment Business, Mahindra & Mahindra said, We have sold 26,990 tractors in the domestic market during the month of July 2025, a growth of 5% over last year. This performance was driven by sustained land preparation activities, supported by robust cash flows in rural markets following the conclusion of Rabi crop harvesting. Additionally, the normal progression of monsoon across most regions further contributed to good demand during the onset of sowing for the Kharif season. In the exports market, we have sold 1,718 tractors, a growth of 6% over last year.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 12:59 PM IST

