Mishtann Foods Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Bang Overseas Ltd, Universus Photo Imagings Ltd, Landmark Property Development Company Ltd and Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 December 2024.

Mishtann Foods Ltd lost 19.97% to Rs 9.94 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 67.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40.05 lakh shares in the past one month.

Bang Overseas Ltd tumbled 8.90% to Rs 86. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 43746 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 86842 shares in the past one month.

Universus Photo Imagings Ltd crashed 8.43% to Rs 363. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1123 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1236 shares in the past one month.

Landmark Property Development Company Ltd corrected 7.10% to Rs 12.56. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 71361 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35814 shares in the past one month.

Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd dropped 6.35% to Rs 89.3. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.45 lakh shares in the past one month.

