Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mizzen Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Mizzen Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 9:23 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Sales reported at Rs 0.27 crore

Net loss of Mizzen Ventures reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales reported to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.270 0 OPM %48.150 -PBDT0.210.03 600 PBT0.210.03 600 NP-0.020.02 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Prabhhans Industries standalone net profit declines 22.81% in the December 2025 quarter

RSC International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.24 crore in the December 2025 quarter

NPR Finance standalone net profit declines 50.94% in the December 2025 quarter

Gujarat Craft Industries standalone net profit declines 93.51% in the December 2025 quarter

Savera Industries standalone net profit rises 37.13% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 9:23 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story