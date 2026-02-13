Prabhhans Industries standalone net profit declines 22.81% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.90% to Rs 21.85 croreNet profit of Prabhhans Industries declined 22.81% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 7.90% to Rs 21.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 20.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales21.8520.25 8 OPM %3.344.54 -PBDT0.610.81 -25 PBT0.580.78 -26 NP0.440.57 -23
