Prabhhans Industries standalone net profit declines 22.81% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Prabhhans Industries declined 22.81% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 7.90% to Rs 21.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 20.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.21.8520.253.344.540.610.810.580.780.440.57

