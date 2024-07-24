Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

JTL Industries allots 1.42 cr equity shares under QIP issue

Last Updated : Jul 24 2024 | 11:51 AM IST
JTL Industries has allotted 1,42,18,009 equity shares of face value Rs 2 each to eligible qualified institutional buyers at the issue price of Rs 211 per equity share (including a premium of Rs 209 per equity share) which includes a discount of Rs 10.57 i.e., 4.77% of the floor price, aggregating to Rs 299.99 crore, pursuant to the issue.

Pursuant to the allotment of equity shares, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs 35,44,21,660/- consisting of 17,72,10,830 equity shares to Rs 38,28,57,678/- consisting of 19,14,28,839 equity shares of face value Rs 2 each.

First Published: Jul 24 2024 | 11:29 AM IST

