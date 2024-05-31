Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Modi Naturals reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.26 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Modi Naturals reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.26 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:35 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 8.49% to Rs 119.80 crore

Net profit of Modi Naturals reported to Rs 1.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.49% to Rs 119.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 110.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.38 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 1.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.34% to Rs 399.82 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 417.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales119.80110.42 8 399.82417.96 -4 OPM %4.65-1.95 -2.271.25 - PBDT3.07-2.25 LP 2.483.42 -27 PBT1.35-2.66 LP -1.731.86 PL NP1.26-2.32 LP -1.381.07 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Tirupati Starch &amp; Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 86.18% in the March 2024 quarter

Modi Naturals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.19 crore in the December 2023 quarter

FMCG stocks edge higher

FMCG stocks slide

FMCG stocks edge lower

Board of KHFM Hospitality &amp; Facility Mgt.Serv. recommends final dividend

US Dow falls 330 points ahead of inflation data

Aarti Inds appoints Suyog Kalyanji Kotecha as CEO

Stock alert: Bharat Dynamics, Apollo Hospitals, Sunteck Realty, Subex, Hero MotoCorp

Indices poised to open lower

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story