Atul consolidated net profit declines 37.57% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 26 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Sales rise 1.42% to Rs 1212.15 crore

Net profit of Atul declined 37.57% to Rs 58.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 93.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.42% to Rs 1212.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1195.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 37.17% to Rs 323.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 514.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 12.93% to Rs 4725.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5427.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1212.151195.15 1 4725.685427.52 -13 OPM %12.1712.50 -13.4714.28 - PBDT158.76173.01 -8 693.50885.65 -22 PBT83.01121.94 -32 450.62687.84 -34 NP58.4193.56 -38 323.02514.09 -37

First Published: Apr 26 2024 | 3:09 PM IST

