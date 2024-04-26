Home / Markets / Capital Market News / L&T Technology Services Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

L&amp;T Technology Services Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Apr 26 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Bajaj Finance Ltd, KPI Green Energy Ltd, Paisalo Digital Ltd and Godfrey Phillips India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 26 April 2024.

Bajaj Finance Ltd, KPI Green Energy Ltd, Paisalo Digital Ltd and Godfrey Phillips India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 26 April 2024.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

L&T Technology Services Ltd crashed 7.84% to Rs 4775 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 51431 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5850 shares in the past one month.

Bajaj Finance Ltd tumbled 7.68% to Rs 6733.65. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 43954 shares in the past one month.

KPI Green Energy Ltd lost 5.00% to Rs 2003.8. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 16503 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 65121 shares in the past one month.

Paisalo Digital Ltd shed 4.99% to Rs 73.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.19 lakh shares in the past one month.

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd pared 4.62% to Rs 3301.65. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8254 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6714 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Tracxn Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

One 97 Communications Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Ramky Infrastructure Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

One 97 Communications Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Mohit Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Barometers trade with deep cuts, consumer durables rally

Bajaj Finserv consolidated net profit rises 19.76% in the March 2024 quarter

Cyient consolidated net profit rises 15.93% in the March 2024 quarter

Ponni Sugars (Erode) standalone net profit rises 98.54% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 26 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story